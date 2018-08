Hugo Kohl has been interested in art and design since he was a child. In college, he studied finance but also took several jewelry-making classes to satisfy his curiosity about this form of art and the history behind it. Twenty-five years ago, Kohl turned his passion into a career. And over the years, as Faiza Elmasry tells us, he developed his own style of vintage jewelry using the same techniques as industrial revolution artisans at the end of the 18th century. Faith Lapidus narrates.