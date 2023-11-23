What Really Happened at the First Thanksgiving?

Every year, on the fourth Thursday in November, Americans celebrate Thanksgiving. It’s a commemoration of the 1621 harvest feast when the colonists, who came from England, shared a friendly meal with the land’s Native people. But how much of the Thanksgiving story is true? VOA’s Dora Mekouar visited Plymouth, Massachusetts, the site of the first Thanksgiving, to separate fact from fiction. Producers: Dora Mekouar, Adam Greenbaum. Camera: Adam Greenbaum.