In the United States, it is said no one is above the law. But what happens when a president is implicated in criminal wrongdoing? The question resonated this week after President Donald Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, pleaded guilty to violating campaign finance laws, he says at the direction of then-candidate Trump. Historically, dealing with possible criminal activity in the Oval Office has been a mix of the legal and the political, as we hear from VOA National correspondent Jim Malone.