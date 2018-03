The White House has welcomed a meeting between North Korea's Kim Jong Un and China's Xi Jinping as a positive prelude to potential talks between Washington and Pyongyang. U.S. President Donald Trump however maintains that a maximum pressure campaign against North Korea will continue. Speaking with VOA's Korean Service, an East-Asia expert says the visit was also Kim Jong Un's effort to fortify his position before inter-Korean talks scheduled in April. Jesusemen Oni has more.