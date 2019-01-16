Who is Your Smarthome Talking To?

Plugged In takes viewers inside this year’s Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas for a look at the latest electronic devices and technology. Many promise to make our homes and our lives more efficient and more fun. But do these products really do what they claim, and what risks do they pose to your family’s privacy and security? Our guests include Chief Consumer Security Evangelist at McAfee, Gary Davis; IoT influencer and author, Alexandra Deschamps-Sonsino; as well as VOA’s Silicon Valley Bureau Chief Michelle Quinn.