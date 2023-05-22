Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
USA

Will Natural Gardens Replace the Great American Lawn?

Will Natural Gardens Replace the Great American Lawn?
Embed
Will Natural Gardens Replace the Great American Lawn?

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:17 0:00
Download

When their homeowners association ordered Maryland residents Janet and Jeffrey Crouch to rip out the native plants in their front yard and replace them with green grass, the couple refused. Homeowners' associations, also known as HOAs, are private organizations that oversee the management of some residential communities. They’re usually run by a board of volunteer homeowners. As VOA’s Dora Mekouar [meh-kwar] reports, the couple’s battle against their HOA, and in favor of the environment, ended up changing Maryland state law. Camera: Adam Greenbaum

See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG