Will Natural Gardens Replace the Great American Lawn?

When their homeowners association ordered Maryland residents Janet and Jeffrey Crouch to rip out the native plants in their front yard and replace them with green grass, the couple refused. Homeowners' associations, also known as HOAs, are private organizations that oversee the management of some residential communities. They’re usually run by a board of volunteer homeowners. As VOA’s Dora Mekouar [meh-kwar] reports, the couple’s battle against their HOA, and in favor of the environment, ended up changing Maryland state law. Camera: Adam Greenbaum