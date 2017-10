According to the American Medical Association, a big anti-smoking effort launched more than 50 years ago saved more than 8 million lives in the US. Before 1964, when the official data on smoking and its link to cancer was published, 42 percent of American adults smoked a cigarette on a regular basis. Now, just 18 percent do. VOA Russian correspondent Masha Morton traveled down America's Tobacco Road to see how the area is transforming.