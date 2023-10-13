Accessibility links

Witnesses Speak of Fatal Blast at Russian-Run POW Prison in Ukraine

Fresh details are emerging about the explosions that killed more than 50 Ukrainian prisoners of war at a Russian-operated prison in eastern Ukraine in July 2022. As Lesia Bakalets reports from Warsaw, Ukrainian activists are presenting eyewitness accounts of what Ukrainians are calling the “Olenivka Massacre” at the Human Dimension Conference held by the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe. Camera: Daniil Batushchak

