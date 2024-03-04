Woman Clutching an Infant Among Victims of Deadly Russian Attacks
A dozen civilians including 5 children were killed in a Russian drone strike that reduced their apartment building to rubble. Anna Chernikova reports from Kyiv. The UN human rights chief calls for Moscow to end repression in run-up to Russia’s presidential election. Why foreigners living in Ukraine are choosing to stay instead of returning to the safety of their home countries. Lesia Bakalets has the story.
