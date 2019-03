Wildlife experts warn that the world's rarest great ape, discovered in 2017, will not survive the building of a $1.6 billion hydroelectric power plant and dam in the middle of its remaining habitat in Sumatra, Indonesia. Only 800 of the newly identified Tapanuli orangutans remain in the wild, all in northern Sumatra's Batang Toru forest. As Jack Hewson reports, critics say the hydro project is the latest example of unsustainable development perpetuated by Chinese investment in Southeast Asia.