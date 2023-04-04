Year After Liberation, Ukraine’s Bucha Stands as Symbol of Russian Brutality

One year since Ukrainian forces liberated the Kyiv suburb of Bucha from Russian forces (March 31), the town stands as a symbol of Russian atrocities and a turning point in the war. During the occupation, there was widespread destruction. 1,374 civilians were killed, including 38 children in the Kyiv region. VOA’s Myroslava Gongadze accompanied the mayor of Bucha for a tour, one year on. Videographer: Eugene Shynkar Warning: This video contains graphic images. Viewer discretion is advised.