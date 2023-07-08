Zelenskyy Marks 500th Day of Russian Invasion with Speech on Snake Island

Latest developments:

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Friday the alliance's leaders will reaffirm that Ukraine will eventually become a member of the military alliance and will unite on how to bring Kyiv closer to this goal when they meet in Vilnius, Lithuania, next week.

Russia must not further endanger the safety of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine, British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said Friday.

U.S. President Joe Biden's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, said Friday there was no clear answer about how to bring home Russian detainees Evan Gershkovich and Paul Whelan.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met Friday with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul. The two leaders discussed the potential extension of a wartime grain deal allowing the safe export of Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea, which Russia has threatened not to renew after it expires July 17.

Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked soldiers in a morning address Saturday on the 500th day of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Each of our soldiers ... Our Armed Forces, our intelligence, the National Guard, our border guards, the Security Service of Ukraine, the National Police, our liaison officers, our people... I thank you! Thank you to everyone who fights for Ukraine . . . We will definitely win,” he said.

Zelenskyy delivered his address on Snake Island, where, early in Russia’s invasion, soldiers defending the Black Sea island gave a salty response to a Russian order to surrender. Russia did eventually seize the island, but Ukraine has reclaimed it.

The United States announced Friday that it will supply cluster munitions to Ukraine as NATO’s leader said the military alliance would unite at a summit next week on how to bring Ukraine closer to joining.

Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters in Brussels Friday that NATO members meeting in Vilnius, Lithuania, next week would reaffirm their goal for Ukraine to eventually become a member of the alliance. However, membership talks are not expected until after the war is over.

When asked when, or how, Ukraine might join the alliance, Stoltenberg said that the “most important thing now is to ensure that Ukraine prevails” in its fight against Russia.

In Washington, U.S. President Joe Biden defended the U.S. move to send cluster munitions to Ukraine, calling it a “difficult decision.”

“It took me a while to be convinced to do it,” Biden said in a CNN interview.

He said the cluster munitions would help Ukraine to “stop those [Russian] tanks from rolling."

The military aid is part of an $800 million security package that brings the total U.S. military aid to Ukraine to more than $40 billion since Russia's February 2022 invasion.

Jake Sullivan, Biden’s national security adviser, echoed Biden’s remarks Friday, saying the decision to provide cluster bombs was not an easy one for the U.S. or Ukraine. He said Ukraine has provided assurances it would use these munitions with the utmost care because it knows the risk they pose to Ukrainian citizens.



“We will continue to support Ukraine along the way. We base our security assistance decisions on Ukraine’s needs on the ground,” Sullivan said, adding that there also are consequences to civilians if Russian troops and tanks roll over Ukrainian positions.

Oksana Markarova, Ukraine’s ambassador to the U.S., said Friday in an interview with VOA Ukranian, that the cluster bombs from the U.S. are “of a much better quality and much safer than the typical cluster munitions that people are talking about.” She said the cluster munitions “will help us to faster liberate our territories.”

Biden’s decision circumvents U.S. law prohibiting the production, use or transfer of cluster munitions with a failure rate of more than 1% by allocating the munitions from existing defense stocks under the Foreign Assistance Act. This clause allows Biden

to provide the aid, despite arms export restrictions, once he deems that such a provision is in the U.S. national security interest.

The move comes amid concerns that Kyiv’s counteroffensive is going more slowly than anticipated against entrenched Russian troops and that Kyiv is diminishing Western stocks of conventional artillery. However, Colin Kahl, the Pentagon's top policy adviser, told reporters it is too soon to draw any conclusions about Kyiv's battlefield gains adding that Russia was more successful digging in "than perhaps was fully appreciated."

More than 100 nations have joined the Convention on Cluster Munitions banning such weapons. The United States, Russia and Ukraine are not part of the convention. Russia and Ukraine reportedly have used such weapons against each other.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is against the use of cluster munitions, U.N. spokesperson Farhan Haq said Friday. And Germany, a member of the Convention on Cluster Munitions and a U.S. ally, expressed its opposition to such a move.

Cluster munitions typically release large numbers of submunitions that can kill indiscriminately over a wide area and those that fail to explode pose a danger for decades after a conflict ends.

Human Rights Watch has also urged the United States not to send cluster munitions to Ukraine, and it has asked Russia and Ukraine to “immediately stop” using cluster weapons.

Ukraine has asked for cluster munitions to be used against entrenched Russian troops.

"Undoubtedly, the transfer of additional volumes of shells to Ukraine is a very significant contribution to the acceleration of de-occupation procedures,” Ukrainian presidential adviser Mikhailo Podolyak said Friday.

Grigory Karasin, head of the international committee in Federation Council, Russia's upper house of parliament, raised "serious concerns" about Washington’s decision. Karasin said that Russia "of course, will respond to this," according to Russia’s RIA news agency.

NATO-Ukraine

Zelenskyy reiterated his call for long-range weapons Friday against Russian forces that invaded his country.

"Without long-range weapons, it is difficult not only to carry out an offensive mission, but also, honestly, to conduct a defensive operation. It is very difficult. This means that you are defending your land and you cannot reach the appropriate distance to destroy your enemy, i.e., the enemy has a distant advantage,” Zelenskyy said while visiting Prague.

Zelenskyy’s Prague visit was part of his tour of NATO countries before the two-day NATO summit next week in Vilnius, Lithuania.

During Zelenskyy’s stop in Slovakia, the Slovak President Zuzana Caputova said the question regarding Ukraine’s entrance into NATO was when not if Ukraine would join. Zelenskyy has acknowledged that Kyiv is unlikely to be able to join NATO while at war with Russia.

In his CNN interview Friday, Biden said he does not think there is a consensus among NATO member states to welcome Ukraine into the military alliance now.

"I don't think there is unanimity in NATO about whether or not to bring Ukraine into the NATO family now, at this moment, in the middle of a war," Biden said in an excerpt of the interview that aired Friday.

Responding to VOA on whether the U.S. president believes in a fast track NATO membership for Ukraine, Sullivan said Friday that Biden “has been clear that we're going to support Ukraine for as long as it takes and provide them an exceptional quantity of arms and capabilities, both from ourselves and facilitating those from allies and partners, but that we are not seeking to start World War III.”