Days Before Vilnius Summit, Biden Won’t Budge on Ukraine Joining NATO

President Joe Biden remains the most reluctant among NATO allies to grant Ukraine a quick pathway to join the alliance, setting up for a contentious debate at the summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, next week with eastern flank members who are eager for the war-torn country to join as soon as its conflict with Russia ends. Washington wants to strengthen Ukraine instead, announcing a controversial plan to send cluster munitions. White House Bureau Chief Patsy Widakuswara has this report.