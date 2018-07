Robert Mugabe’s resignation last year as president has inspired a rush of first-time candidates in Zimbabwe’s historic poll Monday. Some are big, some are small, but all say that this year’s poll -- the first in the history of independent Zimbabwe without Mugabe on the ballot -- is an exciting opportunity to try to bring real change to what they say is a moribund political system. VOA’s Anita Powell met some of the candidates in Harare, and has this report.