Asian Markets Mostly Higher Wednesday

By VOA News
April 22, 2020 03:51 AM
A currency trader talks on the phone at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, April 22, 2020.

Asian markets are mostly higher Wednesday as financial markets shake off this week’s stunning fall in U.S. oil prices. 

The indexes in Hong Kong, Seoul, Sydney, and Taipei were all trading higher in late-afternoon sessions, with the Nikkei index in Japan the only negative spot, losing 142 points to finish the day’s trading 0.7% lower. 

In oil futures trading, the U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude oil was trading 6.8% lower at just above $10 per barrel. The market continues its slow recovery from Monday’s historic crash, when the price fell to $-37.63 per barrel, the first time U.S. crude has dropped below $0 per barrel.  

Economic activity has ground to a halt worldwide amid the coronavirus pandemic, wiping out demand for gas and causing such a massive glut of oil that producers may have to pay their customers to take the excess supply off their hands. 

Brent crude oil, the international benchmark, was trading at $16.50 per barrel, down nearly 13%.   

Asian Markets in Negative Territory
Historic plunge in price of US crude oil sends shockwaves in financial markets
VOA News
Tue, 04/21/2020 - 05:09
VOA News