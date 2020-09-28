Economy & Business

Global Markets Surge Monday   

By VOA News
Updated September 28, 2020 09:45 AM
Global markets are beginning the trading week Monday with significant gains.    

Britain’s benchmark FTSE index is up 1.5% at the midday mark.  The CAC-40 index in France is 2% higher, while Germany’s DAX index has soared 2.8% 

Europe’s good numbers are following on the heels of Asia’s solid gains earlier in the day.  

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei index closed up 1.3%.  Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index is up 1%, Shanghai’s Composite is down nearly two points, but is virtually unchanged percentage-wise.  The S&P/ASX index in Australia lost 0.2%.  The KOSPI index in South Korea finished 1.2% higher, while Taiwan’s TSEC index ended 1.8% higher.      

Mumbai’s Sensex is up 1.5% in late afternoon trading.     

In commodities, gold is trading at $1,863.80 an ounce, down 0.1%.  U.S. crude is trading even at $40.27 per barrel, while Brent crude oil is also trading even at $41.94 per barrel.      

All three major U.S. indices are trending upward in futures trading ahead of Wall Street’s opening bell.  

 

 

