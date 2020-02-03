Economy & Business

Hong Kong Economy Shrinks in 2019

By VOA News
February 03, 2020 12:39 PM
In this Oct. 30, 2019, photo, a salesman of a watch shop directs the way to find a taxi for a group of mainland tourists in a…
FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2019 photo, a salesman of a watch shop directs the way to find a taxi for a group of mainland tourists in a shopping district in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong confirmed Monday the country plunged into a recession in 2019, suffering its first annual contraction in a decade, after falling under the twin pressures of the US-China trade war and months of pro-democracy protests. China’s coronavirus outbreak is now adding to the economic pressure.

Government data released Monday showed Hong Kong’s Gross Domestic Product in 2019 contracted by 1.2% on-year.

FILE - A salesman waits for customers at a cosmetic shop in a shopping district in Hong Kong, Oct. 30, 2019.

In the three months ending in December, the economy shrank 2.9% on-year, the third straight quarter of declines. The government said earlier Hong Kong fell into recession after activity contracted by 2.8% in the three months ending in September.

2019 was the worst for Hong Kong’s growth since 2009. The trade war between Beijing and Washington hit the export-heavy economy hard and protests that began in June over a proposed extradition law took a heavy toll on consumption and tourism.

Though the protests have been less intense so far this year, economists say the coronavirus outbreak is now emerging as a new economic threat. China’s coronavirus outbreak is prompting the territory and other governments to impose travel curbs that have disrupted business.“

FILE - Elderly men sit at a park wearing face masks in Hong Kong, Jan. 30, 2020.

The coronavirus outbreak will probably keep the city in recession for a while longer,” Capital Economics wrote in a note to clients after the GDP figures were released.

The Hong Kong government said in a statement, “The outlook for the Hong Kong economy in 2020 is subject to high uncertainties.”

Related Stories

Greetings on traditional red paper, including protest slogans like "Reclaim Hong Kong", "Revolution of our era" handed out at the Chinese new year market. (Photo: Verna Yu)
East Asia Pacific
Hong Kong Protesters Show Their Might With Economic Power
Pro-democracy demonstrators use 'yellow economic circle' to resist what they perceive as China's dominance
Default Author Profile
By Verna Yu
Thu, 01/23/2020 - 14:54
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam reacts during a press conference in Hong Kong, Nov. 26, 2019.
East Asia Pacific
Hong Kong Leader Says New Year will be a Challenging One
Lam's administration's reluctance to concretely address political demands has angered demonstrators
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 01/07/2020 - 05:23
A woman cries as she pleads with the police not to beat a man as police detain protesters calling for electoral reforms and a…
East Asia Pacific
Hong Kong Rally Canceled After Clashes With Police
Police officers said two of their own suffered head injuries after being beaten by protesters
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 01/19/2020 - 05:42
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News