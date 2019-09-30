Europe

In Fight Against Repression, Actor's Release a Victory for Russian Civil Society

September 30, 2019 06:15 PM
In Fight Against Repression, Actor's Release a Victory for Russian Civil Society
Public pressure, including from famous faces in the Russian entertainment industry, has led to the release of a young actor in what observers say is a victory by civil society against state repression.  As Ricardo Marquina and Olga Pavlova report from Moscow, Russian authorities have, after massive street protests, overturned a three-and-a-half-year prison sentence for an actor accused, without substantial evidence, of assaulting a police officer. Steve Redisch narrates their story.

