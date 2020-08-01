Massive Fall in US Economic Output – Worst Ever Recorded

The U.S. Gross Domestic Product contracted 9.5% in the second quarter, the worst drop ever recorded according to data published by the Department of Commerce. The massive fall in economic output comes as the country experiences a surge in coronavirus cases that has forced many states to tap the brakes on reopening plans in an effort to again slow the spread of the disease. VOA correspondent Mariama Diallo reports.

Camera: Skype

Produced by: Kim Weeks