New Iranian President Says He Won’t Meet with Biden
June 22, 2021 01:59 AM
Iran elected a hard-line president who’s loyal to the country's supreme leader — and who says he will not meet with U.S. President Joe Biden. Ebrahim Raisi could be key to reviving negotiations in the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement, but the Biden administration says it’s the Iranian supreme leader who makes decisions. VOA's Carolyn Presutti is at the White House.
