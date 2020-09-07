Republicans, Democrats Discuss Media Report Alleging Trump Disparaged US Troops
September 07, 2020 11:48 AM
As the campaigning for the November presidential election heats up, President Donald Trump and members of his administration are forcefully denying a magazine article alleging he made disparaging remarks about military members. Critics, including his Democratic challenger in the election, Joe Biden, cite the report as an example that Trump is unfit for office. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi has more.
Producer: Arash Arabasadi