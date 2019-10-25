Syrian Kurdish Family Laments Loved One Who Self-Immolated to Protest Turkish Incursion
October 25, 2019 08:19 PM
The family of Ali Wezir is in agony in Syria’s Kurdish town of Hasakah after hearing that Wezir has set himself on fire outside the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland to protest a Turkish incursion in northeast Syria. VOA’s Zana Omar reports.