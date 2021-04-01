VOA Visuals

Tigray, Ethiopia: From Conflict to Humanitarian Crisis

April 01, 2021 08:01 AM
VOA traces the beginnings of the conflict that grew into a humanitarian crisis in Ethiopia’s Tigray region. In early November 2020, the federal government of Ethiopia — led by Nobel Peace Prize-winning Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed — launched a military campaign to regain control of the contested region from the Tigray People’s Liberation Front fighters. We explore the human cost of the armed clashes, which have reverberated across neighboring countries, destabilized communities, and displaced hundreds of thousands of people.

