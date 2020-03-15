Europe

France Votes Despite Coronavirus Outbreak

By VOA News
March 15, 2020 05:07 AM
An electoral officer wears plastic gloves as a voter signs on March 15, 2020, in Cucq, western France, during the first round…
An electoral officer wears gloves as a voter signs on March 15, 2020, in Cucq, France, during the first round of mayoral elections, as the country battles the coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 disease.

French voters are going to the polls Sunday to cast their votes in municipal elections, despite an outbreak of the coronavirus and an outcry that the virus and the fear of contamination will keep many voters home. 

President Emmanuel Macron has insisted that the democratic continuity of the nation would be in jeopardy if the vote were delayed. 

Thousands of mayors and municipal councils will be elected in the two-round polls.     

In the fight mounted against the coronavirus, France has closed the Eiffel Tower and the Louvre.  

On Sunday, restaurants, cinemas and non-esential retail stores were also shuttered. 

The second round of voting will be held March 22. 

Related Stories

A man wearing a protective face mask walks past an announcement for travelers to protect themselves and others from the coronavirus, at Montparnasse train station in Paris, France, March 13, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak
Reactions Mixed as France Takes Tough New Coronavirus Measures
Some believe it may only be a matter of time before the country and others follow Italy's path of instituting a nationwide lockdown
Lisa Bryant
By Lisa Bryant
Fri, 03/13/2020 - 12:25
A nurse wearing a protective gears is seen at Lenval pediatric hospital in Nice, France, March 5, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak
France Reports 3 More Coronavirus Deaths, Taking Total to 7
The number of confirmed infections rose by 138 to 423, a health official says
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Thu, 03/05/2020 - 16:27
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News
Europe

France Votes Despite Coronavirus Outbreak

An electoral officer wears plastic gloves as a voter signs on March 15, 2020, in Cucq, western France, during the first round…
Europe

Romanian Lawmakers Approve Orban's New Government

FILE PHOTO: Romania's Prime Minister Ludovic Orban listens during a panel discussion at the annual Munich Security Conference…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Spain Follows Italy Into Lockdown as Virus Cases Soar

An billboard advising people to be responsible and stay home is seen at the almost empty Preciados Street, due to the coronavirus outbreak, in central Madrid, Spain, March 14, 2020.
Europe

Putin Approves Law That Could Keep Him in Power Until 2036

FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a session of the State Duma, the Lower House of the Russian Parliament, prior to its members voting on constitutional amendments, in Moscow, Russia, March 10, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak

US Ban on Most European Visitors Takes Effect

Passengers arrive on a flight from Germany at Logan International Airport in Boston, Friday, March, 13, 2020. Beginning at…

Latest news