France Votes Despite Coronavirus Outbreak

French voters are going to the polls Sunday to cast their votes in municipal elections, despite an outbreak of the coronavirus and an outcry that the virus and the fear of contamination will keep many voters home.

President Emmanuel Macron has insisted that the democratic continuity of the nation would be in jeopardy if the vote were delayed.

Thousands of mayors and municipal councils will be elected in the two-round polls.

In the fight mounted against the coronavirus, France has closed the Eiffel Tower and the Louvre.

On Sunday, restaurants, cinemas and non-esential retail stores were also shuttered.

The second round of voting will be held March 22.