USA

3 Dead in Oklahoma Walmart Shooting

By VOA News
November 18, 2019 02:59 PM
Law enforcement work the scene where two men and a woman were fatally shot, Nov. 18, 2019, outside a Walmart store in Duncan, Oklahoma.
Law enforcement work the scene where two men and a woman were fatally shot, Nov. 18, 2019, outside a Walmart store in Duncan, Oklahoma.

Three people were shot and killed at a Walmart in Oklahoma, local police confirmed Monday.

The shooter was among the three killed, according to local paper the Duncan Banner.

Two victims were inside their car and a third was in the parking lot of the Walmart store in Duncan, Oklahoma, the Associated Press reported.

Police are asking for any witnesses to the shooting, Duncan Police Chief Danny Ford told reporters.

In August, a gunman killed 22 people in a busy Walmart in El Paso - a city in Texas near the border with Mexico. The shooter allegedly told police he was targeting "Mexicans" in the shooting.

In early September, Walmart said it would stop selling ammunition and hand guns and also asked customers to not carry guns inside the store, even where state law allowed it.

 

Related Stories

CALIFORNIA shaded relief map, highlighted with SACRAMENTO (capital) and FRESNO locator and SHOOTING lettering, finished graphic
USA
4 Dead, 6 Wounded in California Football Party Shooting
Ten people were shot and four of them were killed Sunday at a party in Fresno when suspects sneaked into a backyard filled with people
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 11/18/2019 - 07:55
Hannah Schooping-Gutierrez, center, a student at Saugus High School, is comforted by her boyfriend Declan Sheridan, at right, a…
USA
Authorities: Teen in California School Shooting Killed 2, Wounded 3
Investigators are trying to determine why the 16-year-old suspect pulled a gun at a Los Angeles-area high school campus then turned the gun on himself
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 11/15/2019 - 05:48
Members of law enforcement investigate an area at Townville Elementary School in Townville, S.C., after a shooting, Sept. 28, 2016.
USA
Secret Service Report: Most School Shootings are 'Preventable'
The reports found that in 80% of the shootings, the attackers' behavior was so alarming that it 'elicited concern from bystanders'
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 11/07/2019 - 17:41
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Special Section

1619-2019

Child Marriage

USA

3 Dead in Oklahoma Walmart Shooting

Law enforcement work the scene where two men and a woman were fatally shot, Nov. 18, 2019, outside a Walmart store in Duncan, Oklahoma.
USA

US Extends License For Businesses to Work With Huawei by 90 Days

(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 6, 2019 the logo of Chinese telecom giant Huawei is pictured during the Web Summit…
US Politics

US House Panel Agrees to 10-day Hold in Fight for Trump Financial Data

Committee Chairman U.S. Rep. John Lewis (D-GA), flanked by Rep. Suzan DelBene (D-WA) and ranking member Mike Kelly (R-PA), presides over a House Ways and Means Committee Oversight Subcommittee hearing on whether to compel candidates for U.S. presiden
Impeachment Inquiry

Trump Says He Would 'Strongly Consider' Testifying at His Impeachment Inquiry

President Donald Trump speaks during an event on healthcare prices in the Roosevelt Room of the White House
USA

Weary Democratic Voters Balk at New Presidential Candidates

From left, Democratic presidential candidates former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., former Vice…