7 People Shot at Kentucky Protest Against Police Shooting of Black Woman

By VOA News
May 29, 2020 10:10 AM
In a photo provided by Jada W., protesters gather Thursday, May 28, 2020, in downtown Louisville, Ky., against the police shooting of Breonna Taylor, a black woman fatally shot by police in her home in March.
At least seven people were shot Thursday night during a Louisville, Kentucky protest of the March fatal shooting by police of Breonna Taylor, an African American woman.  

At least one of the victims is reported in critical condition. It was not immediately clear who fired a weapon.  A city of Louisville police spokesman told the Associated Press in a statement that, “No officers discharged their service weapons.”  

Taylor, an emergency medical technician, was shot eight times by narcotics detectives after they knocked down her apartment door on March 13.  The detectives said they knocked on the door before entering, but Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, said he did not hear anything.   

Walker shot a police officer in the leg and was charged with attempted murder, but charges against him have been dropped.  

No drugs were found in Taylor’s apartment. Her family is suing police. The FBI has opened an investigation.  

The Thursday night protest happened at the same time demonstrators in the state of Minnesota protested the killing of George Floyd, an African American man who died after a police officer placed his knee on Floyd’s neck.   

Several buildings, including a Minneapolis police station, were set on fire Thursday night and 500 soldiers from the National Guard were scheduled to be deployed. 

