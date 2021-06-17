USA

Texas Loosens Gun Restrictions

By VOA News
June 17, 2021 03:24 AM
Charles Blain, a new gun owner, poses with his holstered 9mm Glock 43 handgun, Monday, May 3, 2021, on the parking garage of…
Charles Blain, a new gun owner, poses with his holstered 9mm Glock 43 handgun, May 3, 2021, on the parking garage of his apartment complex in Houston. Blain also owns a shotgun.

The governor of the U.S. state of Texas has signed a new law that will allow people to carry handguns without possessing a permit or passing a background check.

Gov. Greg Abbott was due to highlight the legislation as part of a ceremony Thursday.

The measure, which goes into effect Sept. 1, applies to anyone who does not have any felony convictions or other legal barriers to owning a gun. Federal background checks for some gun purchases remain in place, and individual businesses can decide to not allow guns on their premises.

Those supporting the measure argue it does away with barriers to their constitutional right to bear arms and improves self-defense.

Opponents, including law enforcement groups, said lifting the restrictions will make it easier for criminals to obtain guns.

Gun control groups also pointed to recent mass shootings in Texas, including a 2019 attack at a Walmart in El Paso.

Related Stories

FILE - A nurse administers a coronavirus shot to west Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, Dec. 14, 2020, in Charleston, W.Va.
The Infodemic: US State Offers Guns as Prizes in Vaccination Lottery Program
Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.
Polygraph.info
By Polygraph
Fri, 06/04/2021 - 04:20 PM
FILE - Kait Saier, left, and Kamren Baxter, right, observe a moment of silence while standing near shoes arranged in the shape of a peace sign to honor shooting homicide victims during a rally against gun violence, June 3, 2018, in Boston.
USA
US Activists Wear Orange in Honor of Gun Violence Victims
Activists commemorate National Gun Awareness Day
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 06/04/2021 - 11:29 AM
This undated photo provided by the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office shows guns and ammunition magazines found at the…
USA
Sheriff: Rail Yard Gunman Stockpiled Weapons, Thousands of Rounds of Ammo
He killed nine of his coworkers at a California rail yard
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 05/29/2021 - 12:34 AM
FILE - This Nov. 27, 2019, file photo shows "ghost guns" on display at the headquarters of the San Francisco Police Department…
USA
Justice Department Rule Would Aim to Crack Down on 'Ghost Guns'
President Joe Biden had promised crackdown on ghost guns — homemade firearms that lack serial numbers used to trace guns and that are often purchased without background checks
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 05/07/2021 - 07:00 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Texas Loosens Gun Restrictions

Charles Blain, a new gun owner, poses with his holstered 9mm Glock 43 handgun, Monday, May 3, 2021, on the parking garage of…
USA

Biden to Approve Creation of Juneteenth Holiday

Demonstrators take part in a Juneteenth march and rally in Downtown Washington, DC, on June 19, 2020. - The US marks the end of…
USA

Top Official Warns Foreign Disinformation Is Feeding US Domestic Terrorism

Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump clash with police at the west entrance of the Capitol during a "Stop the Steal" protest outside of the Capitol building in Washington D.C., Jan. 6, 2021.
USA

Giuliani Gets First Shot at Excluding Materials From Raids

Photo by: Dennis Van Tine/STAR MAX/IPx 2021 4/29/21 Rudy Giuliani's apartment searched in Federal Investigation. STAR MAX File…
USA

Millions Fear Eviction as US Housing Crisis Worsens

Homes sit on a hilltop with a view of the downtown Los Angeles skyline Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C…