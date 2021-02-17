USA

Trump’s One-time Atlantic City Casino Is Demolished

By VOA News
February 17, 2021 11:44 AM
The former Trump Plaza casino is imploded on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Atlantic City, N.J. After falling into disrepair, the…
The former Trump Plaza casino is imploded on Feb. 17, 2021, in Atlantic City, N.J. After falling into disrepair, the one-time jewel of former President Donald Trump's casino empire is reduced to rubble clearing way for a prime development opportunity.

The crumbling Trump Plaza Casino along the oceanfront in Atlantic City, New Jersey, once a key real estate asset of former U.S. President Donald Trump before his White House tenure, was demolished Wednesday.

As onlookers cheered, the 39-story hotel with 906 rooms and 8,000 square meters of gambling space for an array of casino games, disappeared in seconds in a controlled implosion.

It was left in rubble, with a cloud of billowing dust drifting from the site on a sunny morning.
Trump, a flamboyant real estate developer before winning the presidency in 2016, opened the casino in 1984. It was the site of numerous high-profile boxing matches that he attended.

Bernie Dillon, the events manager at the casino from 1984 to 1991, recalled the glory days of the casino’s past.

“The way we put Trump Plaza and the city of Atlantic City on the map for the whole world was really incredible,” Dillon told the Associated Press. “Everyone from Hulk Hogan to Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, it was the whole gamut of personalities. One night before a Tyson fight, I stopped dead in my tracks and looked about four rows in as the place was filling up, and there were two guys leaning in close and having a private conversation: Jack Nicholson and Warren Beatty.”

“It was like that a lot: You had Madonna and Sean Penn walking in, Barbra Streisand and Don Johnson, Muhammad Ali would be there, Oprah sitting with Donald ringside,” he recalled. “It was a special time. I’m sorry to see it go.”

But the facility subsequently fell into disrepair, as had several other casinos in Atlantic City, and it was closed in 2014.

At the end, the building was just a shell of exposed concrete and plumbing.

The building’s current owner, billionaire investor Carl Icahn, has not announced his plans for the prime real estate.

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small said the demise of the casino “is not about Donald Trump. This is not about politics."

"Immediately after the implosion, that's where the conversation shifts," Small said.

Related Stories

FILE - The Trump International Hotel near sunset in Washington, Jan. 23, 2019.
USA
Appeals Court Rehears Arguments in Trump Hotel Lawsuit
A divided federal appeals court is sparring over whether President Donald Trump is illegally profiting from the presidency through his luxury Washington hotel
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 12/13/2019 - 08:57 AM
FILE - The marking of letters that formerly spelled T-R-U-M-P are part of the marquee outside the former Trump Ocean Club International Hotel and Tower in Panama City, April 9, 2018.
The Americas
Former Trump Hotel in Panama City Rebranded as JW Marriott
A luxury hotel in Panama City that used to bear the Trump name has formally been rebranded after a bitter dispute over control. The 70-story, sail-shaped tower is now the JW Marriott. It's operated by U.S. hotelier Marriott International, which took over management. Owners and administrators unveiled the new name Tuesday on a granite wall at the entrance where the Trump name was removed in March. After a hotly-contested legal fight, majority…
FILE - The Trump International Hotel at 1100 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, in Washington, Dec. 21, 2016.
USA
US Government Watchdog to Review Mar-a-Lago Trips, Trump Hotel Profits
A U.S. government watchdog has agreed to review how classified information is kept secure at President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, the agency said on Monday, after Democratic lawmakers raised concerns about the issue last month. The Government Accountability Office's review will examine whether Secret Service agents subject Mar-a-Lago guests to any security screening, and evaluate the expenses incurred by government employees who travel with Trump…
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Trump’s One-time Atlantic City Casino Is Demolished

The former Trump Plaza casino is imploded on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Atlantic City, N.J. After falling into disrepair, the…
USA

Millions Still Without Power as Winter Storm Grips Texas

Brett Archibad, whose home was without electric power following winter weather, tries to entertain his family as they try to…
Immigration

Biden’s Higher Refugee Cap Will Boost Resettlement in US — Eventually

An Ethiopian refugee, who fled the Tigray conflict, walk in the Tenedba camp in Mafaza, eastern Sudan on January 8, 2021, after…
USA

Biden Reframes Goal on Reopening of Elementary Schools

A teacher calls names for schoolchildren to collect a swab and test themselves for COVID-19 to prevent the spread of the…
Science & Health

Explainer: Topsy-turvy Weather Comes From Polar Vortex

People navigate snowy streets and sidewalks the morning after a snowstorm in the Chicago area, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. There…