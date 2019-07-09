USA

US Appeals Court Debating Future of Obamacare     

By VOA News
July 9, 2019 06:49 PM
FILE - A Tea Party member reaches for a pamphlet titled "The Impact of Obamacare," at a "Food for Free Minds Tea Party Rally" in Littleton, New Hampshire, Oct. 27, 2012.

The future of Obamacare is at stake as a U.S. federal appeals court considers whether to uphold a judge's ruling that the entire health care reform law is unconstitutional.

Obamacare is the popular name given to the 2010 Affordable Care Act — former President Barack Obama's crowning legislative achievement that guarantees health care for all Americans regardless of pre-existing conditions.

The three-judge 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans will consider whether a Texas judge was right when he declared the entire ACA unconstitutional when Congress threw out the law's mandate that anyone who qualifies for Obamacare and refuses to buy into the plan pay a tax to help offset the cost.

A coalition of 18 Democratic state attorneys general appealed the judge's ruling.

An appeals court ruling upholding the judge's decision means Obamacare could wind up again before the Supreme Court, which had already upheld most of the law in 2012.

Obamacare opponents argue the government should not interfere in the health insurance business while supporters say Obamacare guarantees millions of Americans who cannot afford private insurance can get treatment.

