Border Crossings: Pihcintu Multicultural Choir

The Pihcintu Multicultural Choir is more than a choir – it has been a second family for refugee and immigrant girls from 19 countries ranging from the ago 9 to 24 years old. “Pihcintu” is an indigenous word from the Passamaquoddy peoples meaning, “When she sings, her voice carries far.” World Refugee Day this year is June 20, 2022.

