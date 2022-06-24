Border Crossings: Rozzi

Show more Show less

LA's indie-soul artist Rozzi released her “Berry” EP on April 22. Rozzi’s smoky, full-bodied vocals, with songs that move seamlessly from upbeat pop, funk and R&B to low-key acoustic ballads, and a special contribution from iconic guitarist Nile Rodgers, Berry is an expansive record about growth, learning to trust your instincts, and, ultimately, embracing new love and change.