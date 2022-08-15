Accessibility links

Border Crossings: Neal Schon "Journey"

Founding member, guitarist, songwriter and producer Neal Schon of the band Journey is our guest this week on Border Crossings. Journey has released their first studio album of all news songs in over a decade “Freedom.” Next year, the band will be celebrating their 50th anniversary as a band.

