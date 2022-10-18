Border Crossings: Lindsay Ell

PBS show titled AMERICAN ANTHEMS, a series celebrating everyday heroes with original songs written and performed by country music’s biggest stars. The six-episode music-driven documentary series features breakout singer-songwriter Lindsay Ell. The episode that features Lindsey Ell’s “Let the Words Come Out” is centered around Greta McClain, a former police detective in the sexual assault division who suffered a horrible sexual assault of her own. While dealing with the self-imposed shame, Greta began talking with other survivors on social media and decided to start Silent No More, an organization that provides a safe space for survivors of sexual abuse. Country star Lindsay Ell, also a survivor of sexual assault, instantly bonds with Greta as they engage in a day of creative therapy.
Episodes
-
October 17, 2022
Border Crossings: Hotel Mira -- Charlie Kerr
-
October 11, 2022
Border Crossings: Chingy
-
October 03, 2022
Border Crossings: Taryn Papa
-
September 27, 2022
Border Crossings: Boney James
-
September 19, 2022
Border Crossings: Lissie
-
September 06, 2022
Border Crossings: John Ondrasik