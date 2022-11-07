Border Crossings: Greylan James

Greylan James has made waves in the industry for writing songs for Blake Shelton, Chris Janson, Chris Young as well as the Gold-certified "Happy Does" by Kenny Chesney. Greylan released his debut EP, “I Hope She Hears These” earlier this year. He was featured on NBC’s The Voice and ranked one of the best guitarists in the world under 21 by Guitar Center Magazine’s Brotherhood of the Guitar Top 100. He released his debut track, "Anything Cold" as an artist earlier this year which already has nearly 150K streams in just a few short months.
Episodes
-
October 31, 2022
Border Crossings: The One Eighties
-
October 24, 2022
Border Crossings: The Coronas "Danny O'Reilly"
-
October 18, 2022
Border Crossings: Lindsay Ell
-
October 17, 2022
Border Crossings: Hotel Mira -- Charlie Kerr
-
October 11, 2022
Border Crossings: Chingy
-
October 03, 2022
Border Crossings: Taryn Papa