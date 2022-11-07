Accessibility links

Border Crossings: Greylan James

Greylan James has made waves in the industry for writing songs for Blake Shelton, Chris Janson, Chris Young as well as the Gold-certified "Happy Does" by Kenny Chesney. Greylan released his debut EP, “I Hope She Hears These” earlier this year. He was featured on NBC’s The Voice and ranked one of the best guitarists in the world under 21 by Guitar Center Magazine’s Brotherhood of the Guitar Top 100. He released his debut track, "Anything Cold" as an artist earlier this year which already has nearly 150K streams in just a few short months.

