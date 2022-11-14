Border Crossings: Nickelback

Show more Show less

Diamond certified multi-platinum selling Canadian rock band Nickelback are releasing their new album Get Rollin’ on November 18th via BMG. Nickelback’s, newest body of work will be their 10th studio album and first release in five years. The album is led by a brand new single “San Quentin” which is an edgy, rock adventure, teasing the diverse range of sounds and songs to come on Get Rollin’.