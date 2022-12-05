Border Crossings: Nina Nesbitt

Show more Show less

On November 11th, Nina Nesbitt will released a special Deluxe Edition of her most recent album, 'Älskar,' featuring 10 new tracks, including a brand-new track "Need You" featuring rising South London artist Zion Foster. The title Älskar means "to love" in Swedish. Throughout the album, Nina explores the theme of love in all its raw and often complicated forms, covering relationships, family, friends, and self-worth.