Border Crossings: Nina Nesbitt

On November 11th, Nina Nesbitt will released a special Deluxe Edition of her most recent album, 'Älskar,' featuring 10 new tracks, including a brand-new track "Need You" featuring rising South London artist Zion Foster. The title Älskar means "to love" in Swedish. Throughout the album, Nina explores the theme of love in all its raw and often complicated forms, covering relationships, family, friends, and self-worth.
Episodes
-
December 05, 2022
Border Crossings: No Lonely Hearts
-
November 21, 2022
Border Crossings: Ian Flanigan
-
November 14, 2022
Border Crossings: Nickelback
-
November 07, 2022
Border Crossings: Greylan James
-
October 31, 2022
Border Crossings: The One Eighties
-
October 24, 2022
Border Crossings: The Coronas "Danny O'Reilly"