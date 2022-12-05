Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Border Crossings

Border Crossings: Nina Nesbitt

Border Crossings: Nina Nesbitt
Embed
Border Crossings: Nina Nesbitt

No media source currently available

0:00 0:38:56 0:00

On November 11th, Nina Nesbitt will released a special Deluxe Edition of her most recent album, 'Älskar,' featuring 10 new tracks, including a brand-new track "Need You" featuring rising South London artist Zion Foster. The title Älskar means "to love" in Swedish. Throughout the album, Nina explores the theme of love in all its raw and often complicated forms, covering relationships, family, friends, and self-worth.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG