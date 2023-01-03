Border Crossings: SZA

Show more Show less

Grammy award-winning recording artist SZA debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart with the release of her major label sophomore album “SOS.” The album has been streamed over 400 million times in the US since its release on December 9, resulting in the second largest streaming week for a female artist, third largest among all albums in 2022. Several tracks dominated song charts and playlists across digital service providers, with standout tracks “Kill Bill” and “Nobody Gets Me” landing at No. 3 and No. 10 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.