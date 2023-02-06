Border Crossings: Shaylen

Show more Show less

Shaylen is a powerhouse vocalist and songwriter that has had music living in her soul since she was a child performing in church. Although she’s made the jump from pop music to country, Shaylen has always used her music as an avenue for working through emotions and experiences in life, while staying true to herself. Her inaugural country single, “What If I Don’t,” marked the first release of her new musical era. Gaining instant attention in the country music scene, the single reached over 2.2 million streams across both Apple Music and Spotify within the first month of its release. Her second single, “Roots”, is one of her most personally fulfilling tracks on this project to come.