Border Crossings: Julio Iglesias Jr.

Julio Iglesias, Jr. will release his latest album “Under the Covers” this week. The album is an eclectic mix of hit pop songs in the classic sound of big band and swing. “Under the Covers” features lush renditions of Marvin Gaye’s “What's Going On,” Tears for Fears’ “Everybody Wants to Rule the World,” Billy Joel’s “Just The Way You Are,” Belinda Carlisle’s “Heaven Is A Place On Earth,” Ed Sheeran’s “Shape Of You,” and Chris Isaak’s “Wicked Game,” and duets with other special guests including “Careless Whisper” with Jewel and “I’m Too Sexy” with Right Said Fred.