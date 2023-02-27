Accessibility links

Border Crossings: Charlotte Sands

Pop/Rock artist Charlotte Sands pop anthem “Alright,” chronicles a profound turning point in her story, as she channels her experiences as an outsider into empowering art. “I want to be the big sister to those who feel like freaks,” Charlotte reveals. “My intention with my music is to create a safe space for people to feel accepted and celebrated for their weirdness and diversity. When people feel seen and supported, the world becomes a better place.”

