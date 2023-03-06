Border Crossings: Casi Joy

Show more Show less

Country pop singer-songwriter Casi Joy released her new single, “Under The Hood,” in January via her label Vere Music / ADA. The new single will be the title track to a full-length LP set to be released later in 2023. Country pop singer-songwriter Casi Joy released her new single, “Under The Hood,” in January via her label Vere Music / ADA. The new single will be the title track to a full-length LP set to be released later in 2023.