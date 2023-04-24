Accessibility links

Border Crossings: Jain

Border Crossings: Jain
French pop superstar, Jain recently shared her highly anticipated first taste of new music "The Fool”. Her much-anticipated new album is imminent - I'd love to keep close about what might be possible and can share music soon! While the new album draws on artistic influences such as Kate Bush and Stevie Nicks, much of Jain’s music originally blended a myriad of genres such as Arabic percussion, African rhythms, electro, reggae, soul and hip hop.

