Border Crossings: Meg Smith

Pop singer/songwriter Meg Smith recently released her latest single, “You Make Bad Things Not Suck” which is a song about having a ginormous, overwhelming crush. It’s about enjoying every second with someone, no matter the circumstances; being stuck in traffic while having the time of your life” according to Meg. The song is also a love letter to Los Angeles, the city where Meg grew up. Since moving to NYC, Meg has romanticized the parts of LA she used to dislike: the heat in the valley, the constant traffic, and the optimism of people who live year-round in sunshine.

