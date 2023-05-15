Accessibility links

Border Crossings: Madelyn Rose

Teen Country Singer-Songwriter Madelyn Rose released her latest single, “Heart Space,” last week. Her previous singles “Taillights Fade” and “Won’t Be Me” helped the young songwriter process her own heartbreak, she also carefully and gently turns them outwards in hopes they could help other young people work through similar emotions, with a keen awareness for the increased importance of earnest expression to her peers.

