Border Crossings: Josh Cullen

Josh Cullen Santos aka "JOSH CULLEN" of SB19 is ready to take on the industry by debuting as a soloist. With his experience as a professional performer and a gamer, his next step is to show and prove to the world that he is more than just meets the eye, leaving people captivated by his charisma and powerful aura. His debut track "Wild Tonight" is all about letting loose and setting oneself free from the chains that hold them captive.