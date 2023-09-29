Accessibility links

Border Crossings: Jim "Soni" Sonefeld

Jim “Soni” Sonefeld, solo artist, author, speaker, drummer and one of the principal songwriters in the 2x GRAMMY® Award-winning Hootie & the Blowfish, has released Snowman Melting—15th Anniversary Deluxe Edition. The expanded new edition of Sonefeld’s 2008 solo debut album, Snowman Melting, follows on the heels of the well-received double bonus tracks, led by Sitting in the Green Grass, the heartfelt duet with Darius Rucker, a Billboard song premiere exclusive, and the just released song and video “No Reason (featuring Edwin McCain),” another longtime friend, musical compatriot and former Atlantic labelmate.

