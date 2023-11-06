Border Crossings: Loreena McKennitt

Show more Show less

Loreena McKennitt’s eclectic Celtic blend of pop, folk and world music has sold over 14 million albums worldwide. Her recordings have achieved Gold, Platinum and multi-Platinum status. She has won two Juno Awards, as well as a Billboard International Achievement Award and has been nominated twice for a GRAMMY Award. She is currently on her “The Visit Revisited” fall tour in the US. The Visit Revisited Tour: The Next Chapter commemorates the 32nd anniversary of McKennitt’s life-altering, JunoAward-winning album, The Visit. The album was released in Canada in 1991 and internationally in 1992 as she entered into a partnership with major international record company, Warner Music Group. The Visit was the recording that propelled McKennitt onto the world stage, where she has comfortably remained ever since.