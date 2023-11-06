Accessibility links

Border Crossings: Loreena McKennitt

Loreena McKennitt’s eclectic Celtic blend of pop, folk and world music has sold over 14 million albums worldwide. Her recordings have achieved Gold, Platinum and multi-Platinum status. She has won two Juno Awards, as well as a Billboard International Achievement Award and has been nominated twice for a GRAMMY Award. She is currently on her “The Visit Revisited” fall tour in the US. The Visit Revisited Tour: The Next Chapter commemorates the 32nd anniversary of McKennitt’s life-altering, JunoAward-winning album, The Visit. The album was released in Canada in 1991 and internationally in 1992 as she entered into a partnership with major international record company, Warner Music Group. The Visit was the recording that propelled McKennitt onto the world stage, where she has comfortably remained ever since.

