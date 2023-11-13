Border Crossings: Zoe Wees

German-born singer-songwriter Zoe Wees has released her debut album, Therapy. The album includes 20 news songs – she performed for Border Crossings two new songs from the album “Sorry for the Drama” and “Less of a Woman” and she also performed from her EP Golden Wings, “Control” which is a song about anxiety and not being in control, but more specifically, about her battle with benign rolandic epilepsy.
