Border Crossings: Course

Chicago-based group COURSE latest album, “Tight Feathers” was released in October. Tight Feathers balances a series of delicately contradictory emotions, both buoyant and foreboding. More elaborate than past COURSE releases, it’s laced with sharply written reflections on embracing the chaotic onslaught of life, savoring its complexities, while protecting your inner self. The resulting album demonstrates a particularly relatable kind of existential anxiety—hovering tone-wise between carefree and swamped, happy and overwhelmed, light-as-a-feather and unavoidably ominous. At times, the album drifts into nostalgic territory in the vein of acts like Best Coast or Tennis, but the songs are never saccharine: There remains a familiar hint of anxiety at the root of each track, grounding the music firmly in the modern confusion of the real world.
Episodes
-
November 27, 2023
Crack the Sky -- John Palumbo
-
November 20, 2023
Border Crossings: Babyface
-
November 13, 2023
Border Crossings: Zoe Wees
-
November 06, 2023
Border Crossings: Loreena McKennitt
-
October 30, 2023
Border Crossings: Los Lonely Boys -- Jojo Garza
-
October 23, 2023
Border Crossings: Skip Ewing