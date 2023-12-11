Border Crossings: Mat and Savanna Shaw

Mat and Savanna Shaw are a daddy-daughter duo from Utah. They have released their 4th Christmas project, A Christmas We'll Remember, on November 24. The past 3 Christmas albums all debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Classical Charts and also took home the No. 1 spot on the iTunes Holiday Album Chart, a pretty incredible feat for an independent duo. They released their debut album, “Picture This,” which debuted at #1 on iTunes pop charts, #1 on Billboard’s classical albums, and #54 on the all-genre Billboard 200. Their goal and mission is to share hope and spread joy through music.
Episodes
-
December 04, 2023
Border Crossings: Course
-
November 27, 2023
Crack the Sky -- John Palumbo
-
November 20, 2023
Border Crossings: Babyface
-
November 13, 2023
Border Crossings: Zoe Wees
-
November 06, 2023
Border Crossings: Loreena McKennitt
-
October 30, 2023
Border Crossings: Los Lonely Boys -- Jojo Garza