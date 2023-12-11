Accessibility links

Border Crossings: Mat and Savanna Shaw

Mat and Savanna Shaw are a daddy-daughter duo from Utah. They have released their 4th Christmas project, A Christmas We'll Remember, on November 24. The past 3 Christmas albums all debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Classical Charts and also took home the No. 1 spot on the iTunes Holiday Album Chart, a pretty incredible feat for an independent duo. They released their debut album, “Picture This,” which debuted at #1 on iTunes pop charts, #1 on Billboard’s classical albums, and #54 on the all-genre Billboard 200. Their goal and mission is to share hope and spread joy through music.

